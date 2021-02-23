Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/23 11:29:00 am
772 GBX   -1.15%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Submission of Documents

02/23/2021 | 01:36pm EST
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2020

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2020 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg


23 February 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
