    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 11:35:20 am
908 GBX   +0.44%
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - CORRECTION  : Issue of Equity
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/11/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Merryn Somerset Webb
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£9.0472 1,768
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2021
