    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/26 11:35:07 am
1014 GBX   --.--%
12:16pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : s) in Company
PR
08/25BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/25BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : s) in Company

08/26/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0008910555

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brewin Dolphin Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Newcastle upon Tyne

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.998700 0.000000 11.998700 11745486
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0008910555 11745486 11.998700
Sub Total 8.A 11745486 11.998700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C NOM 6.671200 6.671200
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C GROSS 4.518500 4.518500
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C CHARITY 0.611200 0.611200
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Ltd A/C JPAL 0.197800 0.197800

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on shares in issue of 97889818

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Contact name: Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2639
Date: 26 August 2021

© PRNewswire 2021
