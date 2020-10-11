Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 11:35:00 am
634 GBX   +1.60%
02:05pCOMPAGNIE LEBON : Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
PU
02:05pVIRBAC : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020
PU
02:05pAGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Middle Office Emetteur
Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/09/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital

1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)

2 138 820
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)

31 590
Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0
Autres * (4)

0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*

2 107 230
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

2 289

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 18:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
02:05pCOMPAGNIE LEBON : Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
PU
02:05pVIRBAC : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020
PU
02:05pAGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
PU
02:00pRIBER : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de..
PU
02:00pISLANDSBANKI HF. : Íslandsbanki concludes market making agreement for covered bo..
PU
10/09BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/08BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/07BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/06BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/05BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 99,5 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2019 91,4 M 119 M 119 M
Net cash 2019 30,4 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,12x
Yield 2019 1,59%
Capitalization 532 M 692 M 694 M
EV / Sales 2018 -73,1x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,34 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Claire Lane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC-7.85%692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group