COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

Financials GBP USD Sales 2019 99,5 M 130 M 130 M Net income 2019 91,4 M 119 M 119 M Net cash 2019 30,4 M 39,7 M 39,7 M P/E ratio 2019 5,12x Yield 2019 1,59% Capitalization 532 M 692 M 694 M EV / Sales 2018 -73,1x EV / Sales 2019 4,46x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 97,5% Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price Last Close Price 6,34 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - Managers Name Title Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director Louise C. Nash Independent Non-Executive Director Angela Claire Lane Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC -7.85% 692