BlackRock World Mining Trust : AIFMD Fund Disclosures

March 2023

Additional risk disclosures:

Unlisted securities

The Company may also invest up to 20 per cent of its net assets in investments other than quoted securities. Such investments include unquoted royalties, equities or bonds (see further risks below).

Such investments, by their nature, involve a higher degree of risk than investments in quoted securities. Unquoted investments may be more difficult to realise than quoted securities due to the potential greater difficulty in identifying willing purchasers of the unlisted investments.

Derivatives

Whilst the Board does not currently intend to engage in currency and/or interest rate hedging, the Company may invest through derivatives for efficient portfolio management (such as currency and/or interest swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency and/or interest exchanges and other derivative contracts) where the investment team considers it to be in the interests of the Company. There is no assurance that this can be performed effectively. Expenses and losses of entering into derivatives for efficient portfolio management will affect the overall value of the Company. Currency and/or interest rate hedging may give rise to cash payments to counterparties of hedging contracts. To the extent that such payments are significant, the investment team may need to realise part of the Company's portfolio in order to fund such payments. Furthermore, were the Company to engage in currency and/or interest rate hedging, it would be exposed to a credit risk with regard to the relevant counterparty, and the Company could encounter problems associated with enforcing its rights under a currency and/or interest rate hedging arrangement in the case of the insolvency of such counterparty.

Physical assets

Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals. The price of metals can fluctuate widely and is affected by numerous factors beyond the Company's control including:

global or regional political, economic or financial events and situations; investors' expectations with respect to the future rates of inflation and movements in world equity, financial and property markets; global supply and demand, which is influenced by such factors as mine production and net forward selling activities by producers, central bank purchases and sales, jewellery demand and the supply of recycled jewellery, net investment demand and industrial demand, net of recycling; interest rates and currency exchange rates, particularly the strength of and confidence in the US Dollar; and investment and trading activities of hedge funds, commodity funds and other speculators.

The possibility of a large-scale distress sale of gold in times of crisis may have a short-term negative impact on the price of gold and adversely affect the Company. For example, economic, political or social conditions or pressures may require central banks, other governmental agencies and multi-lateral institutions that buy, sell and hold gold as part of their reserve assets, to liquidate their gold assets all at once or in an uncoordinated manner. The demand for gold might not be sufficient to accommodate the sudden increase in the supply of gold to the market.

Royalty contracts

The Company may gain exposure to mining projects through investment in royalty investments. A royalty investment is essentially a transaction whereby an investor finances a proportion of a mining project in exchange