Key Information Document

Purpose

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.

Product

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Fund"), Ordinary Shares (the "Shares"), ISIN: GB0005774855, is manufactured by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (the "Manager"). The Manager is authorised in the UK and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"). More information is available at www.blackrock.com or by calling 020 7743 3000. This document is dated 19 June 2024.

What is this product?

Type: The Fund is a closed-ended investment company, incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales. The Fund's Shares are listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Term: The Fund does not have a fixed term of existence, or maturity period, but in certain circumstances it may be wound up by the directors and shareholders of the Fund, subject to compliance with the Fund's articles of association and applicable laws. The Fund may not be unilaterally terminated by the Manager.

Objectives

The Fund aims to maximise the return on your investment through a combination of capital growth and income on the Fund's assets.

The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing principally in equity securities (e.g. shares) of mining and metals companies listed or quoted on a stock exchange globally. The Fund may also invest in unquoted securities, fixed income securities (such as bonds) and money- market instruments (MMIs) (i.e. debt securities with short term maturities), deposits, cash, royalties (i.e. a transaction whereby an investor finances a proportion of a project in exchange for a percentage of that project's revenue) and physical metals.

The Fund's investments in fixed income securities and MMIs may be issued by governments, government agencies, companies and supranationals (e.g. the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) and may include investments with a relatively low credit rating or which are unrated.

The Investment Manager may use derivatives (i.e. investments the prices of which are based on one or more underlying assets) to help achieve the Fund's investment objective. These may include call options (whereby the buyer has the right, but not the obligation, to buy a specified quantity of a security at a specified price within a fixed period of time).

The Fund may borrow to purchase assets for the Fund.

The Fund may, via derivatives and borrowing, generate varying amounts of market leverage (i.e. where the Fund gains market exposure in excess of the value of its assets). This will magnify any gains or losses made by the Fund.

The Fund may also engage in short term secured lending of its investments to certain eligible third parties.This is used as a means of generating additional income and to off-set the costs of the Fund.

The Fund is actively managed and the Investment Manager has discretion to select the Fund's investments.

The Fund has a wholly owned subsidiary, BlackRock World Mining Investment Company Limited, whose principal activity is investment dealing.

The Fund's full investment objective and policy is set out in the Fund's latest annual report which can be found at www.blackrock.co.uk/ brwm.

The return on your investment in the Fund is directly related to the prevailing market price of the Fund's Shares and may not reflect the value of the underlying assets of the Fund at the point of sale less costs (see "What are the costs?" below). Shares of the Fund are bought and sold on the secondary market. Typically, at any given time on any given day the price you pay for a Share will be higher than the price at which you can sell it.

The price of equity securities fluctuates daily and may be influenced by factors affecting the performance of the individual companies issuing the equities, as well as market factors (e.g. supply and demand), and broader economic and political developments which in turn may affect the value of your investment.

The price of a derivative changes on a daily basis depending on the value of the underlying reference asset(s) which in turn may affect the value of your investment. A change in the value of underlying reference assets can have a greater impact on the value of derivatives than if the assets were held directly since derivatives can be more sensitive to changes in the value of underlying reference assets.

The Shares carry the right to receive dividends declared by the Fund.

The relationship between the return on your investment, how it is impacted and the period for which you hold your investment is considered below under "How long should I hold it and can I take money out early?"

The Shares are denominated in Sterling, the Fund's base currency.

Intended retail investor: The Fund is intended for retail investors with the ability to bear losses up to the amount invested in the Fund.

Insurance benefits: The Fund does not offer any insurance benefits.