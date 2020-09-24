Log in
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/24/2020 | 10:35am EDT

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Ollie Oliveira
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
b) LEI LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)

GB0005774855

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
389.275p 3000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-24
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:34:04 UTC
