BlackRock World Mining Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ollie Oliveira
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)
GB0005774855
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
389.275p
|
3000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a (single transaction - see above)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-09-24
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:34:04 UTC