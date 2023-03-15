Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:43:11 2023-03-15 am EDT
633.00 GBX   -4.52%
10:30aBlackrock World Mining Trust : Form of Proxy AGM
PU
03/09BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/02Blackrock World Mining Trust : AIFMD Fund Disclosures
PU
Summary 
Summary

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Form of Proxy AGM

03/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

AGM Admission Card

Please bring this card with you when you come to the Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of BlackRock World

Mining Trust plc will be held at the offices of

BlackRock at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London

EC2N 2DL at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 April

2023. The Meeting will include a presentation by

the Investment Manager and will be followed by

light refreshments.

Shareholder Reference Number

The Annual Report can be viewed on:

www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-world-mining-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 April 2023

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

Notes:

  1. Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate box how you wish to vote. If no direction is given, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks fit. On any motion to amend a resolution, to propose a new resolution, to adjourn the Meeting and on any other motion put to the Meeting, the proxy will act at his/her discretion.
  2. You can submit your proxy electronically at www.eproxyappointment.com by entering the control number, your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN printed below. The latest date for the submission of proxy votes electronically is 11.30 a.m. on 14 April 2023 (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted).
  3. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via a designated voting platform, any such messages must be received by the issuer's agent prior to the specified deadline within the relevant system. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the relevant designated voting platform) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent via a designated voting platform in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
  4. To be valid, this form of proxy must be received by the registrar no later than 11.30 a.m. on 14 April 2023. See note in 2 above. Please return to Computershare in the business reply paid envelope provided.
  5. In the case of a corporation this form of proxy should be given under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or a duly authorised officer.
  6. In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the holding.
  7. Shareholders have the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a member of the Company, as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the Meeting. If you wish

to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).

If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement, (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).

  1. To appoint more than one proxy, (an) additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1187 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and returned together in the same envelope.
  2. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the Meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting.
  3. Appointment of a proxy does not prevent a member from attending and voting in person should he or she so wish.
  4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

To be valid, all votes must be lodged at the office of the Company's registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 11.30 a.m. on 14 April 2023

All Named Holders:

Control Number: 918352

SRN.PIN.

To lodge a vote using the internet

go to the following website:

www.eproxyappointment.com

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number and PIN as printed below and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Registered in England & Wales No 3498808. Registered Office The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE

Computershare Investor Services PLC is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Printed by Park Communications 48874.01

Nearest National Rail Stations:

Liverpool Street

Cannon Street

Fenchurch Street

BlackRock, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL

FOLD HERE

Form of Proxy

Please read the Notice of Meeting (in the Annual Report) before completing this form. The Annual Report can be viewed on:

www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-world-mining-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the following person

*

Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s). Please refer to explanatory note 7 (see overleaf).

as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc to be held at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 and at any adjournment thereof. I/We hereby authorise and instruct my/our said proxy to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at such Meeting as indicated below (see note 1 overleaf).

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.*

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

7

inside the box as shown in this example.

FOLD

*For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to note 8 (see overleaf).

HERE

Vote

Ordinary Resolutions:

For

Against Withheld

  1. To receive the report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the report of the auditors thereon
  2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, excluding any

content relating to the remuneration policy of the Company

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out on pages 68 and 69 in the Annual Report

4. To declare a final dividend of 23.50p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022

5. To re-elect Mr D W Cheyne as a Director

6. To re-elect Ms J Lewis as a Director

7. To re-elect Ms J Mosely as a Director

8. To re-elect Mr S Venkatakrishnan as a Director

9. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the

next Annual General Meeting of the Company

10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration

11. To resolve that the Company continue in being as an investment trust

12. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares

Special Resolutions:

13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the

sale of shares out of treasury

14. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury

I/We would like my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the Meeting.

I/We wish to attend the Annual General Meeting

(Please tick if you wish to attend)

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

SignatureDate

DD / M / YY

M W M

2 2

E X T 1 5 9 0

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 240 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 202 M 246 M 246 M
Net Debt 2022 129 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,63
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Russell Philip Edey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC-4.88%1 522
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.26%4 506
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-6.94%325
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%45