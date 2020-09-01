Log in
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/01 07:15:15 am
409 GBX   +1.24%
08/28BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Submission of Document
PR
08/28BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/27BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Summary 
All News

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

09/01/2020 | 07:10am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 28 August 2020were:

454.41p Capital only (undiluted)
459.37p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 26th February
2020, the Company has 173,605,020 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,406,822 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 11:09:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 124 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2019 114 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2019 89,3 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
Yield 2019 5,74%
Capitalization 701 M 937 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2018 -9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC5.48%937
