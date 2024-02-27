BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximizing total returns. The Company principally invests in quoted securities. The Company's investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. The Company holds approximately 10% of its gross assets in physical metals and invests approximately 20% in unquoted investments. The Company's subsidiary, BlackRock World Mining Investment Company Limited, is engaged in investment dealing. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts