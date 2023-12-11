BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Charles Goodyear
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)
GB0005774855
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchases of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
20,000
546.913850p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-07 and 2023-12-08
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Release