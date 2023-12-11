BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCharles Goodyear
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock World Mining Trust plc
b)LEILNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855
b)Nature of the transactionPurchases of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
546.609553p
547.965901p
 		15,513
4,487
 
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

  20,000

  546.913850p
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-07 and 2023-12-08
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)


