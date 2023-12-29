BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated
a)
Name
Charles Goodyear
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
b)
LEI
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)
b)
Natureofthetransaction
Purchases of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2023-12-27
f)
Place ofthetransaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)