BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

 

Charles Goodyear

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

b)

LEI

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855

 

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Purchases of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.92333334 (12/27/23)

£5.89 (12/28/23)

15,000

5,000

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

 
 
 20,000 ordinary shares
 £5.915 per share

e)

Dateofthetransaction

2023-12-27
2023-12-28

f)

Place ofthetransaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 