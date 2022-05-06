BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



6 May 2022



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2022 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 30 June 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 May 2022 (ex-dividend date is 26 May 2022).





Enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



