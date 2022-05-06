Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 10:21:03 am EDT
691.00 GBX   -1.71%
10:04aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
04/25BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
03/31BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

05/06/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

6 May 2022

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2022 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 30 June 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 May 2022 (ex-dividend date is 26 May 2022).


Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
10:04aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
04/25BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
03/31BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
03/28BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
03/22BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR
03/17BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
03/16Blackrock World Mining Trust plc Appoints Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Non-Executive D..
CI
03/15BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
03/08BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news