Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:36:25 am EDT
699.00 GBX   +1.75%
11:38aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/17BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/11BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

05/19/2022 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 690.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 7,265,726. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 185,746,116. With effect from 23 May 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 185,746,116. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

19 May 2022
 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
11:38aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/17BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/11BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/06BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
05/06BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
05/06Blackrock World Mining Trust plc Announces First Quarterly Interim Dividend for the Qua..
CI
04/25BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
03/31BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
03/28BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
03/22BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR
More news