Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/31 11:37:58 am EDT
721.00 GBX   -1.10%
02:01aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/30BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/27BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 1,356,920 Ordinary Shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 726.90 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 5,143,806. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 187,868,036. With effect from 6 June 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 187,868,036. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries: Sarah Beynsberger           

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 020 7743 2639

31 May 2022
 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
02:01aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/30BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/27BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/26BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/25BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/23BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/20BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/20BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05/19BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/17BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news