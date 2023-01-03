Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
701.00 GBX   +0.57%
12:03pBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Blackrock World Mining Trust : AIFMD Fund Disclosures
PU
2022Blackrock World Mining Trust : Class 1 Dist English - UK_PRIIPS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

01/03/2023 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 698.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 4,208,806. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 188,803,036. With effect from 5 January 2023 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 188,803,036. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

3 January 2023
 


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
12:03pBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2022Blackrock World Mining Trust : AIFMD Fund Disclosures
PU
2022Blackrock World Mining Trust : Class 1 Dist English - UK_PRIIPS
PU
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
2022BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
More news