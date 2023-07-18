BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue shares until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 17 August 2023.



Enquiries:



Ms C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 2427



Date: 18 July 2023