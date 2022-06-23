Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:06 2022-06-23 am EDT
606.50 GBX   -0.74%
02:02aBlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Uplift to NAV
PR
06/14BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/01BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Uplift to NAV

06/23/2022 | 02:02am EDT
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Uplift to NAV

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) note the announcement from Ivanhoe Electric Inc. that it intends to IPO on Friday, 24 June 2022.

As disclosed in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report, the Company’s investment consists of common shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and I-Pulse Inc., as well as a series of convertible notes, which together equated to 1.2% of the portfolio as at 31 December 2021.

Assuming the mid-point of the announced IPO valuation range, it is estimated that the total value of our holding will increase resulting in an uplift of approximately 140 basis points to the Company’s NAV based on a portfolio valuation date of 21 June 2022.

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 June 2022

END


© PRNewswire 2022
