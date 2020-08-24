BlackRock World Mining Trust : Portfolio Update

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 July 2020. Information on the Company’s up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 )

All information is at 31 July 2020 and unaudited.





Performance at month end with net income reinvested One Three One Three Five Month Months Year Years Years Net asset value 5.6% 25.8% 7.7% 27.4% 117.4% Share price 7.4% 29.3% 12.9% 30.3% 124.3% MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)* 6.1% 20.2% 5.8% 18.2% 104.0% * (Total return)

BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1: 452.45p Net asset value (capital only): 447.17p 1 Includes net revenue of 5.28p Share price: 404.00p Discount to NAV2: 10.7% Total assets: £876.9m Net yield3: 5.4% Net gearing: 10.8% Ordinary shares in issue: 173,605,020 Ordinary shares held in Treasury: 19,406,822 Ongoing charges4: 0.9%

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on two quarterly interim dividends of 4.00p per share declared on 20 August 2019 and 14 November 2019 and a final dividend of 10.00p per share announced on 27 February 2020 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 and a quarterly interim dividend of 4.00p per share declared on 30 April 2020 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020.

4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) Global 66.7 Australasia 7.8 Latin America 7.4 Canada 5.8 South Africa 3.6 United Kingdom 3.6 Russia 1.6 Other Africa 1.1 United States 0.8 Indonesia 0.8 Argentina 0.1 Net Current Assets 0.7 ----- 100.0 ===== Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Gold 39.3 Diversified 30.8 Copper 17.1 Industrial Minerals 2.8 Nickel 2.6 Platinum Group Metals 2.5 Iron Ore 1.7 Steel 1.6 Materials 0.4 Silver & Diamonds 0.3 Aluminium 0.1 Zinc 0.1 Net Current Assets 0.7 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 holdings Fund % Vale Equity 5.3 Debenture 3.2 BHP 8.1 Rio Tinto 7.6 Newmont Mining 7.2 Barrick Gold 7.1 Wheaton Precious Metals 5.9 Anglo American 5.5 OZ Minerals Brazil Royalty 2.1 Equity 1.6 Franco-Nevada 3.5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold 3.4

Asset Analysis Total Assets (%) Equity 92.6 Bonds 5.1 Preferred Stock 1.6 Net Current Assets 0.7 ----- 100.0 =====