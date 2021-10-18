Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
News
Summary
BRWM
GB0005774855
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
(BRWM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
10/18 07:03:19 am
586.5
GBX
+1.47%
07:03a
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Portfolio Update
PR
10/11
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09/21
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Portfolio Update
PR
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
07:03a
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Portfolio Update
PR
10/11
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09/21
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Portfolio Update
PR
09/20
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: s) in Company
PR
09/03
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/02
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Submission of Document
PR
08/31
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Factsheet
PU
08/26
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
: Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/20
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST
: Portfolio Update
PR
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2020
223 M
306 M
306 M
Net income 2020
217 M
297 M
297 M
Net Debt 2020
118 M
163 M
163 M
P/E ratio 2020
4,19x
Yield 2020
3,89%
Capitalization
1 062 M
1 461 M
1 458 M
EV / Sales 2019
6,12x
EV / Sales 2020
4,60x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
91,9%
More Financials
Chart BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
5,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
David Watson Cheyne
Chairman
Russell Philip Edey
Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely
Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis
Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
10.73%
1 461
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED
1.86%
2 097
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave