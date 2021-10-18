Log in
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/18 07:03:19 am
586.5 GBX   +1.47%
07:03aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10/11BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
07:03aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10/11BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
09/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/03BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/02BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Submission of Document
PR
08/31BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
08/26BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2020 217 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2020 118 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
Yield 2020 3,89%
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 461 M 1 458 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,78 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC10.73%1 461
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED1.86%2 097