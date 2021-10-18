Financials GBP USD Sales 2020 223 M 306 M 306 M Net income 2020 217 M 297 M 297 M Net Debt 2020 118 M 163 M 163 M P/E ratio 2020 4,19x Yield 2020 3,89% Capitalization 1 062 M 1 461 M 1 458 M EV / Sales 2019 6,12x EV / Sales 2020 4,60x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 91,9% Chart BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 5,78 Average target price Spread / Average Target - Managers and Directors David Watson Cheyne Chairman Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 10.73% 1 461 HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED 1.86% 2 097