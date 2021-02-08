Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Premium Management

02/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 February 2021

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc


LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Premium Management

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the “Company”) has recently seen an increased demand for its ordinary shares (“Shares”) which has resulted in an improvement in the rating of the Shares with the share price trading around net asset value or at a modest premium.

The Board believes that it is in shareholders’ interests for the Company to have an active policy to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares may trade and therefore announces that, subject to demand and pricing, it may issue Shares from treasury in connection with its premium management policy. Any issuance would be pursuant to the authorities approved by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2020.

The Company currently has 19,461,028 shares held in treasury. Investors should note that the issuance of Shares from treasury is entirely at the discretion of the Board and there is no certainty that the Company will issue Shares. To prevent dilution to existing shareholders’ interests, no Shares will be issued at a price less than the then prevailing net asset value per Share plus the costs associated with the issue or lower than the prevailing bid price in the market at the time the transaction is agreed, if higher.

All enquiries:
C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427
 


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
06:18aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Premium Management
PR
02/01BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Revaluation of Holding in OZ Minerals Brazil Roya..
PR
01/26BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
01/25BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
01/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
01/08BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2020BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
2020BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
2020BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2020BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ