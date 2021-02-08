BlackRock World Mining Trust : Premium Management

8 February 2021

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc



LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Premium Management

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the “Company”) has recently seen an increased demand for its ordinary shares (“Shares”) which has resulted in an improvement in the rating of the Shares with the share price trading around net asset value or at a modest premium.

The Board believes that it is in shareholders’ interests for the Company to have an active policy to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares may trade and therefore announces that, subject to demand and pricing, it may issue Shares from treasury in connection with its premium management policy. Any issuance would be pursuant to the authorities approved by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2020.

The Company currently has 19,461,028 shares held in treasury. Investors should note that the issuance of Shares from treasury is entirely at the discretion of the Board and there is no certainty that the Company will issue Shares. To prevent dilution to existing shareholders’ interests, no Shares will be issued at a price less than the then prevailing net asset value per Share plus the costs associated with the issue or lower than the prevailing bid price in the market at the time the transaction is agreed, if higher.

All enquiries:

C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

