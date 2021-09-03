Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/03/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3 September 2021
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 69,698 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 560.76 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following the settlement of this purchase on 3 September 2021 the issued share capital of the Company will be 183,681,116 Ordinary Shares, excluding 9,330,726 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 4.83% of the Company’s total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 183,681,116 with effect from settlement on 7 September 2021 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639
 


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
12:48pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/02BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Submission of Document
PR
08/26BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
08/19BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
08/19Blackrock World Mining Trust plc Appoints Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Direc..
CI
08/19BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
08/19BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Declares a Second Quarter Dividend, Payable ..
CI
07/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
More news