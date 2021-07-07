Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/07 11:30:00 am
621 GBX   +2.14%
11:27aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Directorate Change
PR
07/05BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Class 1 Dist English - KID
PU
06/29BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - CORRECTION  : Portfolio Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Directorate Change

07/07/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat), will be appointed as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 1 August 2021.

Venkat brings a wealth of mining and financial experience to the Board gained through his vast experience of leading global mining businesses, in a career that spans across six continents and several metals, notably gold. He served as CEO of Vedanta Resources plc from 2018 to 2020 and was CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited between 2013 to 2018, having previously been Chief Financial Officer of the business from 2005, and of Ashanti Goldfields Limited from 2000. His earlier career was as an accountant and restructuring specialist with Deloitte & Touche in India and the UK. He is currently a non-executive director of The Weir Group PLC and Roscan Gold Corporation.

Venkat will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary

Date: 7 July 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
11:27aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Directorate Change
PR
07/05BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Class 1 Dist English - KID
PU
06/29BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - C : Portfolio Update
PR
06/23BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Portfolio Update
PR
06/23BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Director Declaration
PR
06/01BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
05/31BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Factsheet
PU
05/27BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/26BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
05/24BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
More news