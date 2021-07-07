BlackRock World Mining Trust : Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat), will be appointed as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 1 August 2021.

Venkat brings a wealth of mining and financial experience to the Board gained through his vast experience of leading global mining businesses, in a career that spans across six continents and several metals, notably gold. He served as CEO of Vedanta Resources plc from 2018 to 2020 and was CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited between 2013 to 2018, having previously been Chief Financial Officer of the business from 2005, and of Ashanti Goldfields Limited from 2000. His earlier career was as an accountant and restructuring specialist with Deloitte & Touche in India and the UK. He is currently a non-executive director of The Weir Group PLC and Roscan Gold Corporation.

Venkat will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 7 July 2021