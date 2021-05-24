Log in
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
BlackRock World Mining Trust : Issue of Equity

05/24/2021 | 11:41am EDT
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 300,000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 641.42 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 10,486,028. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 182,525,814. With effect from 26 May 2021 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 182,525,814. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

24 May 2021
 


