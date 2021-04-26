Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/26 06:12:20 am
630.5 GBX   +0.88%
06:16aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Portfolio Update
PR
04/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
04/14BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust : Portfolio Update

04/26/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 March 2021. Information on the Company’s up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

All information is at 31 March 2021 and unaudited.
 

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One Three One Three Five
Month Months Year Years Years
Net asset value 1.0% 7.7% 92.1% 59.1% 185.0%
Share price -0.8% 11.5% 122.1% 83.8% 238.0%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)* 3.6% 6.7% 74.1% 41.7% 139.3%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1: 566.62p
Net asset value (capital only): 554.15p
1 Includes net revenue of 12.47p
Share price: 574.00p
Premium to NAV2: 1.3%
Total assets: £1,145.8m
Net yield3: 3.5%
Net gearing: 12.9%
Ordinary shares in issue: 178,095,814
Ordinary shares held in Treasury: 14,916,028
Ongoing charges4: 0.9%

2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on quarterly interim dividends of 4.00p per share declared on 12 November, 19 August and 30 April 2020 and a final dividend of 8.30p per share announced on 5 March 2021 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2021.
4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Country Analysis Total
Assets (%)		 Sector Analysis Total
Assets (%)
Global 66.3 Diversified 40.5
Australasia 8.1 Copper 20.1
Latin America 7.0 Gold 19.2
South Africa 6.1 Iron Ore 5.7
Canada 4.0 Platinum Group Metals 5.6
Other Africa 2.5 Steel 4.3
United States 2.0 Industrial Minerals 2.1
Indonesia 1.5 Nickel 1.5
United Kingdom 1.0 Silver & Diamonds 0.2
Russia 0.9 Zinc 0.2
Net Current Assets 0.6 Net Current Assets 0.6
----- -----
100.0 100.0
===== =====

   


Ten largest investments
Company Total Assets %
Vale:
    Equity 6.3
    Debenture 4.2
BHP 8.4
Anglo American 7.7
Rio Tinto 7.6
Freeport-McMoRan 6.0
Glencore 4.2
Newmont Mining 4.1
OZ Minerals:
    Royalty 1.9
    Equity 1.4
Barrick Gold 3.2
First Quantum Minerals
    Equity 1.6
    Royalty 1.5

   

Asset Analysis Total Assets (%)
Equity 93.1
Bonds 3.5
Preferred Stock 2.8
Net Current Assets 0.6
-----
100.0
=====

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company’s NAV returned 1.0% in March, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +3.6% (Figures in GBP).

After a strong February, the mining sector modestly underperformed broader equity markets in March as the reflation trade eased.

Economic data from China remained resilient, with its manufacturing PMI at 51.3, for example, indicating a 13th consecutive month of expansion. However, copper and iron ore (62% fe.) prices were challenged, falling by 3.9% and 5.4% respectively, albeit remaining at strong levels.

The Chinese government announced cuts to steel production in Tangshan, a major steel-producing region in China, during the month as part of its efforts to curb carbon emissions and pollution; this put upward pressure on steel prices and downward pressure on iron ore.

Meanwhile, Chinese nickel and stainless-steel producer, Tsingshan Holding Group, announced plans to produce nickel matte (an intermediate product that can be used to make battery-grade nickel for electric vehicle batteries) which prompted concerns around potential oversupply of nickel and contributed to its price falling by 13.5%.

Strategy and Outlook

We are optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts supporting global economic growth and, in turn, commodity demand. Meanwhile, our analysis shows that the mining sector has performed particularly strongly during periods with significant increases in inflation expectations which we believe we could see this year.

Increased fiscal stimulus globally aimed at kick-starting economies in the COVID-19 crisis is being geared towards infrastructure spending which should support mined commodity demand. Meanwhile, we see the mining sector playing a crucial role in supplying the materials required for low carbon technologies e.g. wind turbines and solar panels.

Capital expenditure has been slashed by the miners since the peak in 2013 which is constraining new commodity supply and supporting prices. Whilst capital expenditure has risen since 2016, it is still a long way below the peak and we are encouraged by rhetoric from management teams around continued capital discipline.

Mining companies have focused on paying down debt in recent years and balance sheets are exceptionally strong today as a result. Given ongoing discipline, capital is being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Meanwhile, we see potential for dividend upside given that prices for mined commodities have surprised to the upside e.g. iron ore.

All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.

26 April 2021

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager’s website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager’s website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
06:16aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Portfolio Update
PR
04/21BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
04/14BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
04/13BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
04/07BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Class 1 Dist English - KID
PU
04/07BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/23BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Portfolio Update
PR
03/18BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/16BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Statement re Ollie Oliveira
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ