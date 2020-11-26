Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock World Mining Trust plc    BRWM   GB0005774855

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/26 08:56:41 am
455 GBX   +2.13%
08:51aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
11/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
11/19BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock World Mining Trust : s) in Company

11/26/2020 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI – LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Change in issued share capital
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Witan Investment Trust plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 25 November 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 25 November 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.90 - 4.90 173,550,814
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.04 - 5.04

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares
GB0005774855		 8,500,000 - 4.90 -
SUBTOTAL 8. A 8,500,000 4.90
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii x
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion London, England
Date of completion 25 November 2020

   

Contact name:
Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2427

© PRNewswire 2020
All news about BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
08:51aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
11/20BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
11/19BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/16BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
11/13BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/12BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
11/05BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/22BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Factsheet
PU
10/15BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10/12BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Rebuilding after COVID-19
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ