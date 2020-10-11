COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

Financials GBP USD Sales 2019 124 M 162 M 162 M Net income 2019 114 M 149 M 149 M Net Debt 2019 89,3 M 116 M 116 M P/E ratio 2019 5,91x Yield 2019 5,74% Capitalization 729 M 948 M 951 M EV / Sales 2018 -9,09x EV / Sales 2019 6,12x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 88,8% Chart BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price Last Close Price 4,20 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - Managers Name Title David Watson Cheyne Chairman Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 9.66% 948