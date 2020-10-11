Log in
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(BRWM)
Summary 
Summary

COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

10/11/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Middle Office Emetteur
Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/09/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital

1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)

2 138 820
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)

31 590
Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0
Autres * (4)

0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*

2 107 230
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

2 289

Disclaimer

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 04:09:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 124 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2019 114 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2019 89,3 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
Yield 2019 5,74%
Capitalization 729 M 948 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2018 -9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
David Watson Cheyne Chairman
Colin Alexander Mason Buchan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Philip Edey Independent Non-Executive Director
Judith Mosely Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC9.66%948
