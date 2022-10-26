Advanced search
    BKSY   US09263B1089

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(BKSY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
1.570 USD   -3.68%
04:35pBlackSky Appoints Jon Kirchner as Chief Product Officer
BU
10/25BlackSky Technology Wins $10 Million Imagery Services Contract
MT
10/25BlackSky Wins $10 Million Follow-On Contract for High-Frequency Imagery Services with Asian Government Ally
BU
BlackSky Appoints Jon Kirchner as Chief Product Officer

10/26/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
Kirchner to lead expanding product team to meet global customer demand for dynamic monitoring and intelligence products

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) appointed Jon Kirchner as its new Chief Product Officer continuing the company’s growing momentum as a global leader in real-time geospatial insights. As part of BlackSky’s executive leadership team, Mr. Kirchner will deliver product solutions that help customers experience the increasing value of the company’s Spectra AI tasking and analytics platform and high-revisit, high-resolution satellite constellation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006034/en/

Jon Kirchner, BlackSky Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Jon Kirchner, BlackSky Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jon’s leadership will play a critical role as we advance our product portfolio and accelerate our customer reach to capitalize on the growing demand for BlackSky’s products and services in the government and commercial sectors,” said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. “His operational and product leadership experience in space, industrial automation, and data analytics will be vitally important during the next chapter of BlackSky’s success.”

“I look forward to working with the BlackSky team to deliver valuable on-demand, dynamic monitoring products and services that align with our customers’ and partners’ operational and business intelligence needs by translating BlackSky’s unique dawn-to-dusk rapid-revisit and advanced AI-analytics capabilities into an innovative product roadmap,” said Mr. Kirchner.

Mr. Kirchner brings 30 years of experience to BlackSky managing product development, product management, software, sales, marketing, and business operations teams. Prior to joining BlackSky, he advised private and private equity-backed companies regarding investments in satellites, space-based infrastructure, robotics, smart infrastructure, industrial technology, and Industry 4.0 sectors. Mr. Kirchner has held multiple executive leadership positions during critical phases of growth at Globecomm Systems, GeoOptics, Arqiva, and Loral Skynet.

Mr. Kirchner received an MBA with distinction from Hult International Business School at Ashridge Management College in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

About BlackSky
BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -98,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 31,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 74,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian E. O'Toole Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Henry E. Dubois Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Rioles Chief Information Officer
Peter Wegner Chief Technology Officer
Nick Merski Chief Operating Officer
