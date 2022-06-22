BlackSky Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Patrick O'Neil to Present on AI and Machine Learning at AWS re:MARS 2022

Company to conduct live demonstrations of AI-enabled dynamic monitoring from space

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Patrick O’Neil will be speaking at AWS re:MARS 2022 in Las Vegas on the core artificial intelligence capabilities that enable the company’s end-to-end dynamic monitoring capabilities.

“Whether at the far edge of our constellation, to our ground stations, or to our Spectra AI tasking and analytics platform, intelligent automation pervades everything we do,” said Dr. Patrick O’Neil, BlackSky chief innovation officer.

“After successfully expanding our constellation at the end of 2021, BlackSky achieved the ability to hourly monitor the most important strategic locations and assets on earth. AI plays an essential role on our platform by streamlining the tasking and delivery of actionable intelligence to our customers,” Dr. O’Neil added.

Conference attendees can meet with Dr. O’Neil, experience a Spectra AI demonstration, and task the BlackSky constellation live at the following re:MARS events:

Lightning Talk - BlackSky: Disrupting New Space with Real-Time Dynamic Monitoring (SPC215-T)

When: Wednesday, June 22, Noon-12:30pm PDT

Where: Ask the Experts Theater, Pinyon 2, Aria Convention Center

AWS X BlackSky Reception – Flyby for a Flyover

When: Wednesday, June 22, 5-8pm PDT

Where: TWIST, 23rd Floor, Waldorf Astoria

Registration required

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events on Earth.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky's Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.

