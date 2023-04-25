BlackSky Reseller Telespazio to Provide Spain's First Ever High-cadence, Low-latency Imagery Service for Disaster Response

Commercially available imagery services deliver critical, real-time situational awareness to local incident command operations in Aragon region

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) reseller Telespazio Ibérica will deliver Spain’s first-ever high-cadence, low-latency rapid emergency imagery service to the Government of Aragon and the Geographic Institute of Aragon (IGEAR).

“BlackSky’s ability to monitor rapid change over time gives local government leaders strategic assurance and incident commanders tactical confidence when they need it most,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Real-time situational awareness provides immediate value to crisis response missions when life-saving decisions need to made in a matter of minutes.”

The autonomous community of Aragon will use the imagery service to streamline responses to various crisis situations including fires, floods and other natural disasters.

BlackSky has supported a number of international customers and partners using satellite imagery for disaster management, including the Turkish and Syrian earthquake response in 2022 and the Beirut, Lebanon, chemical explosion that displaced more than 300 thousand people in 2020.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

