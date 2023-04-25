Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackSky Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKSY   US09263B1089

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(BKSY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:13 2023-04-25 am EDT
1.295 USD   -4.07%
10:17aBlackSky Reseller Telespazio to Provide Spain's First Ever High-cadence, Low-latency Imagery Service for Disaster Response
BU
04/19BlackSky to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
03/31Blacksky Technology : ORDER GRANTING PETITION FOR RELIEF PURSUANT TO 8 DEL. C. § 205 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackSky Reseller Telespazio to Provide Spain's First Ever High-cadence, Low-latency Imagery Service for Disaster Response

04/25/2023 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commercially available imagery services deliver critical, real-time situational awareness to local incident command operations in Aragon region

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) reseller Telespazio Ibérica will deliver Spain’s first-ever high-cadence, low-latency rapid emergency imagery service to the Government of Aragon and the Geographic Institute of Aragon (IGEAR).

“BlackSky’s ability to monitor rapid change over time gives local government leaders strategic assurance and incident commanders tactical confidence when they need it most,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Real-time situational awareness provides immediate value to crisis response missions when life-saving decisions need to made in a matter of minutes.”

The autonomous community of Aragon will use the imagery service to streamline responses to various crisis situations including fires, floods and other natural disasters.

BlackSky has supported a number of international customers and partners using satellite imagery for disaster management, including the Turkish and Syrian earthquake response in 2022 and the Beirut, Lebanon, chemical explosion that displaced more than 300 thousand people in 2020.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.
10:17aBlackSky Reseller Telespazio to Provide Spain's First Ever High-cadence, Low-latency Im..
BU
04/19BlackSky to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
03/31Blacksky Technology : ORDER GRANTING PETITION FOR RELIEF PURSUANT TO 8 DEL. C. § 205 - For..
PU
03/31Blacksky Technology Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29BlackSky's New Satellites Complete Commissioning, Enter Revenue-Generating Operations W..
AQ
03/28BlackSky Technology Says Two New Satellites Started Commercial Operations
MT
03/28BlackSky's New Satellites Complete Commissioning, Enter Revenue-Generating Operations W..
BU
03/24Rocket Lab USA Successfully Launches Rocket With Two Satellites for BlackSky From New Z..
MT
03/23BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/22BlackSky Selected by National Reconnaissance Office to Explore Commercial Hyperspectral..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 94,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -67,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,87x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackSky Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,35 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian E. O'Toole Chief Technology Officer
Henry E. Dubois Chief Financial Officer
William D. Porteous Chairman
Kevin Rioles Chief Information Officer
Peter Wegner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.-12.34%188
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.52%194 101
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.99.67%52 798
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.85%49 135
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.29.02%47 969
ZTE CORPORATION47.06%24 458
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer