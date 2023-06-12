Advanced search
    BKSY   US09263B1089

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(BKSY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.720 USD   -8.02%
08:34aBlackSky Secures More Than $30 Million Contract for High-Frequency Imagery Services with International Defense Sector Customer
BU
06/06BlackSky Technology Wins 'Multimillion Dollar' Ground Station Infrastructure Augmentation Contract; Shares Rise
MT
06/06BlackSky Builds Out Strategic Infrastructure for Company's Second Major International Advanced Tactical ISR Customer with Ground Station Contract
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackSky Secures More Than $30 Million Contract for High-Frequency Imagery Services with International Defense Sector Customer

06/12/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Multi-year renewed commitment expands assured subscription-based access to high-frequency, dawn-to-dusk imagery and AI-driven analytics

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a multi-year, more than $30 million contract to provide on-demand, real-time high-frequency imagery services to an international defense sector customer.

“BlackSky is an instrumental part of this customer’s day to day operations, improving situational awareness through high-frequency, dawn-to-dusk imagery and AI-driven analytics,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Built upon years of a well-developed partnership, this contract triples this customer’s demand over the next two years.”

“By securing priority, assured capacity, this contract also demonstrates how customers are ensuring guaranteed access where and when needed for their most important operational needs,” O’Toole continued.

BlackSky delivers thousands of high-resolution images and analytics every month to organizations worldwide, delivering transparency and insights into border crossings, nuclear and port facilities, and other economically critical infrastructure at scale.

“BlackSky is a trusted mission partner to the most demanding customers in the world and this contract reflects the confidence in our high-value imagery and analytics for operational use, and the growing demand for our capabilities that contribute to the bottom line,” said O’Toole.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 92,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -62,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 65,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian E. O'Toole Chief Technology Officer
Henry E. Dubois Chief Financial Officer
William D. Porteous Chairman
Kevin Rioles Chief Information Officer
Peter Wegner Chief Technology Officer
