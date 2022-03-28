Log in
    BKSY   US09263B1089

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(BKSY)
  Report
BlackSky Technology : doubles up on early-April 2022 industry engagement, attending both Sea-Air-Space in Washington, D.C., and the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
by BlackSky| Mar 28, 2022

The conflict in Ukraine represents one of the most significant geopolitical, economic, and humanitarian crises in our lifetime. Geospatial intelligence has never been more important than it is right now.

Our team would be pleased to meet with you and explore how artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies enable the deployment of new space sensors and real-time data analysis in solving modern operational and business challenges faced by government, commercial, and humanitarian organizations worldwide.

MEET WITH BLACKSKY AT THE 37TH SPACE SYMPOSIUM

BlackSky will be exhibiting and speaking at the 37th Space Symposium, April 4-7, 2002.

Join CEO Brian E. O'Toole for a panel discussion on Managing Big Data from Space-Based Assets during the Tuesday, April 5, AIxSpace Track at 1:45pm. Please also visit us at Booth #427 or click here to schedule a product demonstration meeting.

MEET WITH BLACKSKY AT SEA-AIR-SPACE 2022

BlackSky will be exhibiting during Sea, Air & Space, The Navy League's global maritime exposition, April 4-6, 2022.

Please visit us at Booth #957 or click here to schedule a product demonstration meeting and see how BlackSky's disruptive, integrated satellite-to-analytics model streamlines customer experience and delivers actionable insights in 90 min. or less.

With BlackSky, you can Be The First To Know.

Disclaimer

BlackSky Technology Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
