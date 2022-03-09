BlackSky to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BlackSky Technology Inc. (“BlackSky” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKSY) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March and April 2022:

Annual Media, Internet, and Telecom conference on March 14-16, 2022, at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. BlackSky’s CEO Brian O’Toole is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on March 15 at 8:50am EDT and participate in a panel discussion at 4:20pm EDT. Mr. O’Toole and Johan Broekhuysen, BlackSky’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Bank of America STAARS Summit 2022 on March 20-22, 2022, at the Chateau Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. BlackSky’s CEO Brian O’Toole is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on March 21 st at 6:00pm MDT.

at 6:00pm MDT. Jefferies Space Summit on April 12, 2022, held virtually. BlackSky’s CEO Brian O’Toole and CFO Johan Broekhuysen are scheduled to participate.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks, the Company monitors activities and locations worldwide, identifying the critical changes that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, coupled with partner sensors, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and fuels its Spectra AI platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

