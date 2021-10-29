Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackSky Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKSY   US09263B1089

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(BKSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News

BlackSky to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 12, 2021

10/29/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
BlackSky (the “Company” or “BlackSky”) (NYSE: BKSY), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, November 12th, 2021 before the financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) using passcode 13724854. The call will also be available live via webcast here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with access code 13724854 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, November 26th, 2021. A webcast replay will be available at https://ir.blacksky.com/

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 96,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 186 M 1 186 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 80,0%
