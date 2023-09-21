Adevinta ASA (OB:ADE), backed by eBay Inc. (NasdaqGS:EBAY), said on September 21, 2023 it has received a proposal from a consortium led by Permira Advisers Ltd. and Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) regarding a potential offer to acquire the company. The discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether a final offer will be made, Oslo-based Adevinta said. Bloomberg News earlier reported that Blackstone and Permira are exploring a potential acquisition of Adevinta.