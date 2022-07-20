Log in
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13 2022-07-20 pm EDT
100.90 USD   +1.95%
02:10pBlackstone Real Estate Affiliates Close $7.6 Billion PS Business Parks Buyout
MT
01:37pAffiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc.
BU
10:03aBlackstone Private Credit Fund Special Dividend to be Issued at $0.07 per Share
BU
Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc.

07/20/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of PS Business Parks, Inc. (“PSB”) for $187.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion, including transaction expenses.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Blackstone’s legal counsel. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Societe Generale served as Blackstone’s financial advisors. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PSB and provided a fairness opinion to the PSB board of directors in connection with the transaction. Eastdil Secured acted as real estate advisor to PSB and also acted as a co-financial advisor to PSB. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as PSB’s legal advisor.

The transaction was announced on April 25, 2022.

About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc. is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial-flex, and low-rise suburban office space. Located primarily in major coastal markets, PS Business Parks’ 93 properties serve approximately 4,800 tenants in 27 million square feet of space as of June 30, 2022. The portfolio also includes 800 residential units (inclusive of units in-process). Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website, which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

Blackstone Real Estate
Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $298 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT, and Blackstone’s European yield-oriented strategy. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 283 M - -
Net income 2022 6 981 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 69 351 M 69 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 98,97 $
Average target price 125,46 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-23.51%69 351
KKR & CO. INC.-31.83%30 099
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.45%18 144
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-24.25%12 683
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-38.32%12 232
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-22.89%10 971