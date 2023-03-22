Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58:19 2023-03-22 pm EDT
86.29 USD   -0.68%
01:48pBlackstone also preparing to take a look at the svb loans - bloo…
RE
03/20Blackstone to Open New Germany Office
MT
03/20Blackstone Announces Opening of New Office in Frankfurt, Germany
BU
BLACKSTONE ALSO PREPARING TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE SVB LOANS - BLOO…

03/22/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
BLACKSTONE ALSO PREPARING TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE SVB LOANS - BLOOMBERG NEWS


Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 308 M - -
Net income 2023 6 452 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 61 369 M 61 369 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 695
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 86,88 $
Average target price 102,29 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Senior Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.17.10%61 369
KKR & CO. INC.9.93%43 942
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.94%34 644
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.77%17 130
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION14.73%14 095
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.12%13 480
