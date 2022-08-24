Log in
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-08-24 pm EDT
102.99 USD   +0.63%
01:25pBlackstone In Talks To Buy Pink Floyd's Music Catalogue - FT
RE
01:25pBlackstone (not blackrock) would strike deal through h…
RE
01:25pBlackstone in talks to buy pink floyd’s music catalogue - ft…
RE
BLACKSTONE IN TALKS TO BUY PINK FLOYDS MUSIC CATALOGUE - FT…

08/24/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
BLACKSTONE IN TALKS TO BUY PINK FLOYD'S MUSIC CATALOGUE - FT


© Reuters 2022
01:25pBlackstone In Talks To Buy Pink Floyd's Music Catalogue - FT
01:25pBlackstone (not blackrock) would strike deal through h…
01:25pBlackstone in talks to buy pink floyd's music catalogue - ft…
01:19pBlackstone in talks to buy pink floyd's music catalogue - ft…
11:46aRxDefine grows executive team with hire of Pujan Kasaju as SVP of Finance and Operation..
12:04aBlackstone Resources' Battery Arm In Talks For Possible Partnership With Volkswagen
08/22Germany's football body to hire Deutsche Bank for media rights sale - Bloomberg News
08/22FROM CHASING DEALS TO TURNING OFF SC : Cineworld on the brink
08/19Blackstone's April Housing Unit Settles Property Claim With Presbyterian Villages of Mi..
08/19Presbyterian Villages of Michigan and April Housing Announce Agreement in Another Step ..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 322 M - -
Net income 2022 6 763 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 71 816 M 71 816 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,35 $
Average target price 122,31 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-20.90%71 816
KKR & CO. INC.-29.09%45 425
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.46%18 516
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.29%13 471
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-7.09%13 249
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-39.29%12 043