Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Blackstone Inc.
News
Summary
BX
US09260D1072
BLACKSTONE INC.
(BX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:03 2022-08-24 pm EDT
103.01
USD
+0.64%
01:25p
Blackstone In Talks To Buy Pink Floyd's Music Catalogue - FT
RE
01:25p
Blackstone (not blackrock) would strike deal through h…
RE
01:25p
Blackstone in talks to buy pink floyd’s music catalogue - ft…
RE
BLACKSTONE IN TALKS TO BUY PINK FLOYDS MUSIC CATALOGUE - FT…
08/24/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
RPT-BLACKSTONE IN TALKS TO BUY PINK FLOYD’S MUSIC CATALOGUE - FT
© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
01:25p
Blackstone In Talks To Buy Pink Floyd's Music Catalogue - FT
RE
01:25p
Blackstone (not blackrock) would strike deal through h…
RE
01:25p
Blackstone in talks to buy pink floyd’s music catalogue - ft…
RE
01:19p
Blackstone in talks to buy pink floyd’s music catalogue - ft…
RE
11:46a
RxDefine grows executive team with hire of Pujan Kasaju as SVP of Finance and Operation..
PR
12:04a
Blackstone Resources' Battery Arm In Talks For Possible Partnership With Volkswagen
MT
08/22
Germany's football body to hire Deutsche Bank for media rights sale - Bloomberg News
RE
08/22
FROM CHASING DEALS TO TURNING OFF SC
: Cineworld on the brink
RE
08/19
Blackstone's April Housing Unit Settles Property Claim With Presbyterian Villages of Mi..
MT
08/19
Presbyterian Villages of Michigan and April Housing Announce Agreement in Another Step ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
08/12
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Blackstone's Price Target to $153 From $147, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/27
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Blackstone to $121 From $125, Maintains Overweig..
MT
07/25
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Blackstone to Market Perform From Outperform, Lowers..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
13 322 M
-
-
Net income 2022
6 763 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
3 689 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,4x
Yield 2022
4,33%
Capitalization
71 816 M
71 816 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
5,67x
EV / Sales 2023
4,84x
Nbr of Employees
3 795
Free-Float
99,3%
More Financials
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
102,35 $
Average target price
122,31 $
Spread / Average Target
19,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray
Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae
Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher
Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul
Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.
-20.90%
71 816
KKR & CO. INC.
-29.09%
45 425
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
-11.46%
18 516
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
-19.29%
13 471
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
-7.09%
13 249
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
-39.29%
12 043
More Results
