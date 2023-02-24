Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Blackstone Inc.
Summary
BX
US09260D1072
BLACKSTONE INC.
(BX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:42:41 2023-02-24 pm EST
88.96
USD
-2.27%
02:06p
Blackstone Plans European Infrastructure Fund Initially Targeting Up To $2 Billion - Bloomberg News
RE
02:06p
Blackstone plans european infrastructure fund initially targetin…
RE
02:03p
Cvent Holding Reportedly Declines Blackstone's 'Unsolicited' $3.9 Billion Buyout Offer
MT
BLACKSTONE PLANS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INITIALLY TARGETIN…
02/24/2023 | 02:06pm EST
BLACKSTONE PLANS EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INITIALLY TARGETING UP TO $2 BILLION - BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2023
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
02:06p
Blackstone Plans European Infrastructure Fund Initially Targeting Up To $2 Billion - Bl..
RE
02:06p
Blackstone plans european infrastructure fund initially targetin…
RE
02:03p
Cvent Holding Reportedly Declines Blackstone's 'Unsolicited' $3.9 Billion Buyout Offer
MT
01:27p
Cvent Holding Rejects Blackstone's $3.9 Billion Acquisition Offer, Reuters Reports
DJ
01:13p
Cvent Stock Falls Past 2% After Report Company Dismissed Blackstone's $3.9 Billion Acqu..
MT
12:52p
Exclusive-Events software vendor Cvent rebuffs $3.9 billion Blackstone bid-sources
RE
12:49p
Cvent holding corp rejects $8 per share acquisition of…
RE
02/23
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Staging Late Rally
MT
02/23
Canadian Solar Energy Storage Unit Secures Battery Supply Agreement With Aypa Power
MT
02/23
Blackstone to Reportedly Raise About $10 Billion for Fourth Tactical Opportunities Fund
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
02/02
Credit Suisse Trims Blackstone's Price Target to $69 From $69.50, Keeps Underperform Ra..
MT
01/30
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Blackstone to $100 From $86, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/30
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Blackstone to $115 From $110, Maintains Overweig..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
12 839 M
-
-
Net income 2022
6 614 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
6 878 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
17,8x
Yield 2022
4,72%
Capitalization
64 649 M
64 649 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
5,57x
EV / Sales 2023
5,95x
Nbr of Employees
3 795
Free-Float
98,0%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
91,02 $
Average target price
102,29 $
Spread / Average Target
12,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray
Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae
Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher
Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul
Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.
22.69%
64 649
KKR & CO. INC.
20.42%
48 136
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
8.72%
40 609
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
1.56%
18 068
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
12.81%
14 891
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
19.77%
14 501
