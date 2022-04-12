Log in
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 01:35:43 pm EDT
115.02 USD   +1.97%
01:25pBenetton team working on premium of around 30% to buy out Atlantia - sources
RE
12:10pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honda, Shopify, Meta, ASOS, Gilead Sciences...
11:56aAtlantia Said Soon to Receive $21 Billion Bid from Blackstone-Benetton Family
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Benetton team working on premium of around 30% to buy out Atlantia - sources

04/12/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of an infrastructure group Atlantia's headquarters, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone are working on a premium of around 30% over Atlantia's average stock price in the last six months, as they ready a bid that could land as early as Wednesday, three sources said.

The two partners are considering an offer between 22 and 23 euros per share, one of the sources said, but cautioned no final decision had been taken.

While a significant premium on the six month average share price, that would be a more modest increase over the current price of about 21.7 euros, and would value the whole of Atlantia - in which the Benetton family already owns a 33% stake - at about 18.1-19.0 billion euros ($19.7-$20.7 billion).

Shares in the Italian infrastructure group have gained nearly 20% since April 6 when speculation first emerged about an approach involving Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield and Florentino Perez, head of Spain's ACS.

The stock hit a two-year high of 22.5 euros on Monday as investors waited for a move that could take the group private.

"The offer could land very soon, even early Wednesday morning," one of the sources said.

Blackstone and Benetton holding company Edizione declined to comment.

GRAPHIC - Atlantia's bumpy ride

Edizione and Blackstone want to delist Atlantia to shield it from the appetite of rival suitors, who approached the Benettons last month with a proposal to buy the group and hand over Atlantia's motorway concessions to Perez.

GIP, Brookfield and the Spanish tycoon are in a 'wait and see' mode after the Benetton family and Atlantia's long-time investors CRT and GIC rebuffed their offer, sources have said.

The takeover offer comes as Atlantia prepares to pocket 8 billion euros from the sale of the group's Italian motorway unit, a deal aimed at ending a political dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge.

It also puts the spotlight on Alessandro Benetton, 58, who was appointed chairman of Edizione earlier this year, tightening the family's grip on its investments.

After parting ways with its Autostrade per l'Italia, Atlantia will continue to run airports in Italy and France, motorways in Europe and Latin America and digital toll payment company Telepass.

The Italian government so far has been silent on the latest developments, but it has special vetting 'golden' powers over strategic assets, such as the country's airports and their ownership.

($1 = 0.9184 euro)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 443 M - -
Net income 2022 6 592 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 79 004 M 79 004 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 112,80 $
Average target price 149,12 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-12.82%79 004
KKR & CO. INC.-24.48%33 258
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.97%20 931
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-21.55%15 347
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-5.19%13 457
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-11.58%13 297