Blackstone : Announces Appointment of Emily Yoder as Senior Managing Director, Strategic Relationships

Blackstone today announced the appointment of Emily Yoder as Senior Managing Director, Strategic Relationship Management. She will serve as a primary interface with Blackstone’s banking and other financial services partners. In this newly created role, Ms. Yoder will be responsible for delivering a firm-wide approach to relationship management.

Commenting on the announcement, Vik Sawhney, Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Institutional Client Solutions said: “We’ve known Emily for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome her to the Blackstone team. Her skills will help us deepen our relationships with key financial partners as we continue to rapidly expand into new verticals.”

Emily Yoder commented: “I’ve grown to know Blackstone during my tenure in the financial services industry and am thrilled to be joining the firm during a time of rapid growth. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to deepen our banking relationships and provide capital solutions as the business expands.”

Before joining Blackstone in 2021, Ms. Yoder worked at JPMorgan as a Managing Director in their Senior Relationship Management team, focusing on hedge funds and alternative asset managers. Ms. Yoder started her career in trading for JPMorgan, and was a founding member of the Emerging Markets Eurobond Trading team at JPMorgan in London. Ms. Yoder was the primary risk taker focusing on FX, Cross-Currency Swaps, and Local Market government bonds in CEEMEA & Latin America. Ms. Yoder graduated from Rice University in Houston, Texas with a B.A. in Mathematical Economic Analysis and Latin America Studies.

About Blackstone

