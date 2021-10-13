Log in
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
Blackstone : Announces Appointment of Emily Yoder as Senior Managing Director, Strategic Relationships

10/13/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
Blackstone today announced the appointment of Emily Yoder as Senior Managing Director, Strategic Relationship Management. She will serve as a primary interface with Blackstone’s banking and other financial services partners. In this newly created role, Ms. Yoder will be responsible for delivering a firm-wide approach to relationship management.

Commenting on the announcement, Vik Sawhney, Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Institutional Client Solutions said: “We’ve known Emily for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome her to the Blackstone team. Her skills will help us deepen our relationships with key financial partners as we continue to rapidly expand into new verticals.”

Emily Yoder commented: “I’ve grown to know Blackstone during my tenure in the financial services industry and am thrilled to be joining the firm during a time of rapid growth. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to deepen our banking relationships and provide capital solutions as the business expands.”

Before joining Blackstone in 2021, Ms. Yoder worked at JPMorgan as a Managing Director in their Senior Relationship Management team, focusing on hedge funds and alternative asset managers. Ms. Yoder started her career in trading for JPMorgan, and was a founding member of the Emerging Markets Eurobond Trading team at JPMorgan in London. Ms. Yoder was the primary risk taker focusing on FX, Cross-Currency Swaps, and Local Market government bonds in CEEMEA & Latin America. Ms. Yoder graduated from Rice University in Houston, Texas with a B.A. in Mathematical Economic Analysis and Latin America Studies.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 239 M - -
Net income 2021 4 793 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 76 122 M 76 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,69x
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 165
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 115,94 $
Average target price 122,79 $
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.78.89%76 122
KKR & CO. INC.61.25%38 066
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.90%22 752
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.55.53%17 590
AMUNDI10.18%17 198
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.19.81%14 527