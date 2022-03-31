Log in
Blackstone Inc.
BLACKSTONE INC.

News 
03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Blackstone Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Call

31 March 2022

NEW YORK - March 31, 2022 - Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2022 investor conference call via public webcast on April 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541131&tp_key=e885c96742

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone's website at https://ir.blackstone.com/.

The audio replay will also be available on our podcast channels, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud, approximately 24 hours after the event.

Blackstone distributes its earnings releases via its website, email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow the company on Twitter @Blackstone.

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $881 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact
Public Affairs
New York
+1 (212) 583-5263

The Blackstone Group Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
