    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:35:44 pm EDT
96.85 USD   -4.58%
Blackstone Announces Matthew Bromberg, Former COO at Zynga, as Senior Advisor

05/09/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the appointment of Matthew Bromberg, former Chief Operating Officer at Zynga, as a Senior Advisor. Bromberg brings over 20 years of experience across the online and mobile gaming industry, and will advise across Blackstone’s businesses, with a focus on Blackstone Growth (BXG).

Vishal Amin, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth, said: “Matt is a talented executive who has been a driving force behind the rapid evolution of online and mobile gaming over the past two decades. His experience helping businesses thrive in this particularly fast-moving sector will be invaluable to our investment teams and portfolio companies.”

Matthew Bromberg added: “As a board member at Bumble, I have seen the tremendous impact that Blackstone can deliver to entrepreneurs and their companies. I look forward to becoming a Senior Advisor to the firm and working with the Blackstone team and portfolio.”

Bromberg served as Chief Operating Officer of Zynga Inc., a leading social media game developer, from 2016 to January 2022. Prior to Zynga, he worked in various senior roles at Electronic Arts Inc., a video game company, including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations of the mobile division. Previously, Bromberg founded I’mOK Inc., a location-based communication platform for families, served as President and CEO of Major League Gaming Corp., a professional eSports company, and as CEO of Davidson Media Holdings, LLC, an online gaming investment and consulting partnership. Earlier in his career he held a number of roles at AOL Inc. Bromberg serves on the board of directors of Bumble and previously served of the board of Fitbit, Inc. Mr. Bromberg holds a B.A. in English from Cornell University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 647 M - -
Net income 2022 7 394 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 71 116 M 71 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 101,49 $
Average target price 145,43 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-21.56%74 226
KKR & CO. INC.-28.12%32 726
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-19.40%18 098
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-31.35%13 884
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-9.30%13 384
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-25.32%12 518