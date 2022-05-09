Blackstone Announces Matthew Bromberg, Former COO at Zynga, as Senior Advisor

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the appointment of Matthew Bromberg, former Chief Operating Officer at Zynga, as a Senior Advisor. Bromberg brings over 20 years of experience across the online and mobile gaming industry, and will advise across Blackstone’s businesses, with a focus on Blackstone Growth (BXG).

Vishal Amin, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth, said: “Matt is a talented executive who has been a driving force behind the rapid evolution of online and mobile gaming over the past two decades. His experience helping businesses thrive in this particularly fast-moving sector will be invaluable to our investment teams and portfolio companies.”

Matthew Bromberg added: “As a board member at Bumble, I have seen the tremendous impact that Blackstone can deliver to entrepreneurs and their companies. I look forward to becoming a Senior Advisor to the firm and working with the Blackstone team and portfolio.”

Bromberg served as Chief Operating Officer of Zynga Inc., a leading social media game developer, from 2016 to January 2022. Prior to Zynga, he worked in various senior roles at Electronic Arts Inc., a video game company, including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations of the mobile division. Previously, Bromberg founded I’mOK Inc., a location-based communication platform for families, served as President and CEO of Major League Gaming Corp., a professional eSports company, and as CEO of Davidson Media Holdings, LLC, an online gaming investment and consulting partnership. Earlier in his career he held a number of roles at AOL Inc. Bromberg serves on the board of directors of Bumble and previously served of the board of Fitbit, Inc. Mr. Bromberg holds a B.A. in English from Cornell University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Blackstone

