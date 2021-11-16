  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone Announces Strategic Investment in Life Science Logistics

11/16/2021 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant, strategic investment in Life Science Logistics (“LSL” or the “Company”), a leading, national provider of healthcare supply chain solutions. The investment is intended to help accelerate LSL’s continued expansion within the fast-growing pharmaceutical and medical device market as it opens new facilities and further increases its customer base in the years ahead.

Ram Jagannath, Global Head of Healthcare at Blackstone, and Todd Hirsch, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We are excited to partner with Richard and his team as they embark on their next stage of expansion – leveraging our firm’s global scale, resources and operational expertise to better serve their customers. LSL sits at the intersection of two of Blackstone’s highest-conviction, firmwide investment themes – rapid advancement of life sciences innovation and next-generation logistics. The current environment has clearly demonstrated the critical need for resilient, high-quality healthcare supply chain solutions – and we look forward to helping accelerate the growth of a leader in this sector.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Dallas, Life Science Logistics is a leading third-party healthcare logistics provider with more than 600 employees and 4 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within 12 controlled-temperature (20-25 degrees Celsius) and cold chain (2-8 degrees Celsius) storage and distribution locations across nine states – from Dallas to New York to Seattle and other major hubs. The company partners with governments, global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device providers to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions and emergency preparedness infrastructure services across the U.S.

Richard Beeny, Founder and CEO of LSL, said: “With unrelenting demand for high-quality, flexible, FDA-compliant healthcare supply chain solutions in recent years, LSL has seen exponential growth from coast to coast. Now, with Blackstone’s investment and partnership, we’re thrilled to see what the future will hold and to bring their deep resources to bear for our customers.”

Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, were not disclosed. UBS Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor and McDermott, Will & Emory served as legal counsel to Life Science Logistics. Jefferies and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Sidley Austen LLP served as legal advisors to Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
03:24pBlackstone Funds to Invest in Life Science Logistics
MT
03:22pBlackstone Announces Strategic Investment in Life Science Logistics
BU
11/15Custom Truck One Says Blackstone Affiliates to Sell 12.3 Million Common Shares in Offer..
MT
11/15KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to take CyrusOne private for $11.5 billion
RE
11/15EU Clears Autostrade per l'Italia Acquisition By CDP Equity, Macquarie and Blackstone
MT
11/15KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to take CyrusOne private for $11.5 bln
RE
11/15Advent Reportedly to Acquire Encora
CI
11/15BLACKSTONE INC. (NYSE : BX) agreed to acquire 71.25% stake in ASK Investment Managers Limi..
CI
11/12The Blackstone Group Buys a Minority Stake in Great Hill Partners
MT
11/12AstraZeneca Falls After Profit Miss
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 452 M - -
Net income 2021 5 534 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 165
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 142,80 $
Average target price 147,15 $
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.120.34%102 049
KKR & CO. INC.92.07%45 496
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC10.26%23 403
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.88.39%21 117
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.43.02%17 934
AMUNDI16.02%17 922