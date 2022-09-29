Advanced search
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
86.01 USD   +4.95%
09:04aBlackstone : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Call
PU
05:39aMarketScreener's World Press Review : September 29, 2022
MS
03:26aAltus Power Prices Secondary Offering at $11.50/Share
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Call

09/29/2022 | 09:04am EDT
29 September 2022

NEW YORK - September 29, 2022 - Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2022 investor conference call via public webcast on October 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573112&tp_key=f88b58621b

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone's website at https://ir.blackstone.com/.

The audio replay will also be available on our podcast channels, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud, approximately 24 hours after the event.

Blackstone distributes its earnings releases via its website, email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow the company on Twitter @Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $941 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact
Public Affairs
New York
+1 (212) 583-5263

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 13:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 322 M - -
Net income 2022 6 750 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 60 351 M 60 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-33.53%60 351
KKR & CO. INC.-39.57%38 710
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-25.95%14 049
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-31.20%11 482
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-19.74%11 446
ESR GROUP LIMITED-23.53%11 196