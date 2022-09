Blackstone : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Call

29 September 2022

NEW YORK - September 29, 2022 - Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2022 investor conference call via public webcast on October 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573112&tp_key=f88b58621b

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone's website at https://ir.blackstone.com/.

The audio replay will also be available on our podcast channels, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud, approximately 24 hours after the event.

