Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that Thomas R. Nides, former long-time Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley, Deputy Secretary of State, and Ambassador to Israel has joined the firm as Vice Chairman, Strategy and Client Relations. In this new role, Mr. Nides will support a variety of strategic firmwide initiatives and special projects, as well as focus on senior client relationships globally.

Stephen A. Schwarzman, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom Nides to Blackstone. Tom has operated at the highest levels of both the public and private sectors and brings a wealth of relationships across the financial, government and geographic spectrum. We are still in the early innings of our global expansion and believe he will be a tremendous asset to our people and clients.”

Tom Nides said: “Blackstone’s world-class people, consistent outperformance, and high-integrity culture have contributed to its stature as a leading global investment platform with considerable wind at its back. I’m excited to join this high-caliber team to help support the firm’s continued growth.”

Mr. Nides has extensive experience in both the public and private sector. He served as the United States’ Ambassador to Israel from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Morgan Stanley in various capacities including Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman. Nides was appointed Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. State Department by President Barack Obama and was awarded the nation’s highest diplomatic honor by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for his service. He has also previously been a senior leader at Credit Suisse, Fannie Mae, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and on Capitol Hill.

Nides currently serves on the boards of the Partnership for Public Service, the International Rescue Committee, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and the Urban Alliance Foundation. He received his B.A. from the University of Minnesota. He formerly served as chairman of the board of the Woodrow Wilson Center.

