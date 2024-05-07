Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of Philip Sherrill as Global Head of Insurance. In his new role, Mr. Sherrill will focus on growing the firm’s insurance platform globally, working closely with Gilles Dellaert, Global Head of Blackstone Credit & Insurance.

Blackstone’s insurance platform has tripled in size since 2020, recently surpassing $200 billion in assets under management. The platform leverages the firm’s scale and breadth to serve Blackstone’s insurance clients, to drive stronger long-term performance, and, ultimately to meet the needs of more policyholders.

Gilles Dellaert, Global Head of Blackstone Credit & Insurance, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Phil to Blackstone as Global Head of Insurance. Our credit and insurance business is experiencing enormous growth momentum, and we see a significant opportunity set ahead of us. Phil’s experience and expertise will be instrumental in taking our platform’s growth to the next level.”

Philip Sherrill said: “Blackstone has an unparalleled platform and an exceptional record of client service, putting it in a unique position to deliver value to insurance companies. I am privileged to become a part of this team and I look forward to joining Blackstone."

Mr. Sherrill was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Global Atlantic Financial Group, where, for more than a decade, he led corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and other strategic initiatives across business lines, serving on the firm’s Management Committee, Investment Committee, Operating Committee, Risk Committee, and Capital Committee, among other leadership roles. Mr. Sherrill worked at Goldman Sachs prior to Global Atlantic’s separation from Goldman, and holds an A.B. in Social Studies from Harvard College.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which we invest. Our more than $1 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

