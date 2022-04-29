Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blackstone Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 01:19:47 pm EDT
105.95 USD   -0.96%
12:58pBLACKSTONE : Completes 21 Billion Recapitalization of Mileway
PU
04/29BLACKSTONE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/28Carlyle's 41% profit rise in first quarter misses estimates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone : Completes 21 Billion Recapitalization of Mileway

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 April 2022

London, April 29, 2022 - Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that existing investors in Mileway have completed the previously announced €21 billion recapitalization of the company alongside Blackstone's Core+ perpetual capital vehicles.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc provided a fairness opinion with respect to the consideration to be received and Eastdil Secured International Limited provided a real estate value fairness opinion, in each case to the selling funds in connection with the transaction. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc also completed a "go-shop" process on the selling funds' behalf.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank AG, Eastdil Secured International Limited, Goldman Sachs International, Jones Lang LaSalle Limited, JP Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, RBC Capital Markets, and Rothschild & Co served as financial advisors to the selling funds. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Blackstone.

The transaction was announced on February 15, 2022.

About Blackstone Real Estate
Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $298 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our closed-ended funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone's Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT, as well as Blackstone's European strategy tailored for non-U.S. individual investors. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

About Mileway
Mileway is the largest owner of last mile logistics real estate assets in Europe. It has a pan-European footprint, with over 1,600 assets across 10 major European countries. Mileway's largest markets include the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and France, and it has a significant presence in Denmark, Italy, Spain, Finland and Ireland. Mileway has a dedicated team of over 360 employees across 26 offices. To find out more, visit: www.mileway.com.

Media Contact
Louis Clark
Louis.Clark@Blackstone.com
+44 7867 930156

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLACKSTONE INC.
12:58pBLACKSTONE : Completes 21 Billion Recapitalization of Mileway
PU
04/29BLACKSTONE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/28Carlyle's 41% profit rise in first quarter misses estimates
RE
04/27Atlantic Power Transmission LLC, a Blackstone Infrastructure Partners Portfolio Company..
BU
04/27Blackstone Mortgage Trust Posts Higher Q1 Profit
MT
04/26BLACKSTONE : Expands Presence in South Korea with New Office and Key Personnel Additions
PU
04/26Blackstone Announces Len Laufer, a Leader in Data Science and Technology Across the Fin..
BU
04/26Blackstone Resources Secures SIX Swiss Extension to File FY21 Report; Shares Down 8%
MT
04/25American Campus Communities Reports Higher Q1 FFOM-Modified, Revenue
MT
04/25SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Still Lower Despite Some Recovery in Late Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKSTONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 647 M - -
Net income 2022 7 460 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 76 581 M 76 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BLACKSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 108,29 $
Average target price 146,71 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray Head-Real Estate
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Natasha Gopaul Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKSTONE INC.-16.31%76 581
KKR & CO. INC.-29.42%31 082
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.90%18 472
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.91%13 917
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-8.73%13 474
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.51%13 030