    BX   US09260D1072

BLACKSTONE INC.

(BX)
  Report
Blackstone : Completes Senior Notes Offering - Form 8-K

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Blackstone Completes Senior Notes Offering

New York, January 10, 2022-Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has completed its previously announced offering of $500 million of 2.550% senior notes due 2032 and $1.0 billion of 3.200% senior notes due 2052 of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.

The notes were offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933.

Investor and Media Relations Contacts

For Investors For Media
Weston Tucker Matthew Anderson
Blackstone Blackstone
Tel: +1 (212) 583-5231 Tel: +1 (212) 390-2472
tucker@blackstone.com Matthew.Anderson@blackstone.com

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 21:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
